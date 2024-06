Biden courts LGBTQ+ voters with two New York City stops

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden is returning to the money chase after his presidential campaign debate with Donald Trump. The Democratic president is courting LGBTQ+ voters at a pair of Friday events in New York City. He’s addressing the opening of a visitor center at the Stonewall National Monument in lower Manhattan, the scene of a defining moment in the gay rights movement. He’ll also attend a Pride Month fundraiser with LGBTQ+ advocates. Biden also has fundraisers planned on New York’s Long Island and in New Jersey on Saturday before a scheduled return to the Camp David presidential retreat.

