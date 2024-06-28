Federal judge temporarily stops Oklahoma from enforcing new anti-immigration law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has granted a motion to temporarily stop the state from enforcing its new anti-immigration law that would make it a state crime to be in Oklahoma illegally. U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones issued the order Friday to go into effect while a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Department of Justice proceeds. The lawsuit in federal court in Oklahoma City is challenging the law, which makes it a state crime to live in Oklahoma without legal immigration status, punishable by up to two years in prison. Similar laws passed in Texas and Iowa are also facing challenges.

