How charges against 2 Uvalde school police officers are still leaving some families frustrated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two indictments against former Uvalde, Texas, schools police officers were the first charges brought against law enforcement for the botched response that saw hundreds of officers wait more than an hour to confront an 18-year-old gun who killed 21 at an elementary school. But the welcome news for families also brought new frustration that more officers have not been charged for waiting to go into the classroom where victims lay dying or begging for assistance in one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

