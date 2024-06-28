Research expert tells UN it has ‘irrefutably’ established missile debris in Ukraine is North Korean

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A research expert has told the United Nations Security Council that ballistic missile remnants found in Ukraine came from North Korea. Jonah Leff is executive director of Conflict Armament Research, an organization that has been tracing weapons used in attacks in Ukraine since 2018. Leff gave the council a detailed analysis of the remnants of the missile that struck Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, on Jan. 2. The United States and its Western allies clashed with Russia and North Korea at Friday’s Security Council meeting. They said North Korea and Russia had violated a U.N. embargo on arms exports from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the country’s official name. Russia dismissed the “baseless accusations,” and the DPRK dismissed the meeting.

