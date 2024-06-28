Takeaways: How Trump’s possible VP pick shifted on LGBTQ+ issues as his presidential bid neared
Associated Press
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum is little-known on the national stage but is now a top choice to be former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate. The wealthy software entrepreneur has led North Dakota like a CEO. He’s championed business-oriented items such as income tax cuts and tech upgrades for state government, from cybersecurity to state websites. He has not been outspoken on social issues, even as the state’s Republican-led Legislature sent him a flurry of anti-LGBTQ+ bills last year. But after vetoing some of the bills in 2021 and 2023, he later signed most of them. That was around the same time he was preparing a 2024 presidential bid that fizzled within months.