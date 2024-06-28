Tropical Storm Beryl forms in the Atlantic Ocean, blowing toward the Caribbean Sea

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Beryl has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to gain strength as it moves into the Caribbean Sea early next week. Beryl is the second named storm in what is predicted to be a busy hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Alberto came ashore in northeast Mexico earlier this month with heavy rains that resulted in four deaths. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Beryl was in the open Atlantic on Friday and moving westward with top winds of 40 mph.

