At least 9 dead including an entire family when landslides hit Nepal villages

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Nepal have killed at least nine people including an entire family while they were sleeping. The national disaster rescue agency says landslides on Saturday buried houses in three separate areas in Nepal’s mountainous region. Five members of the same family were killed when their house was swallowed by a landslide while they were asleep at Malika village in Gulmi district. The victims included a couple, their daughter-in-law and two grandchildren including an 8-month-old girl.

