Japanese emperor reconnects with the River Thames in state visit meant to bolster ties with UK

LONDON (AP) — Before Emperor Naruhito of Japan hopped into a horse-drawn carriage with King Charles III, laid a wreath at Westminster Abbey or toured one of Britain’s premier biomedical research institutes, he kicked off his trip to the U.K. by visiting a site that has special meaning for him: The Thames Barrier. While the massive flood control gates on the River Thames don’t top most lists of must-see tourist sights, the stopover underscored the emperor’s fascination with the waterway that is the throbbing heart of London. Naruhito and the Empress Masako, who studied at Oxford a few years after her husband, wrapped up a weeklong trip to Britain on Friday.

