OMG! Jose Iglesias performs after Mets win

NEW YORK (AP) — Move over, Baha Men, and step aside, Timmy Trumpet. Here comes Candelita — i.e. New York Mets infielder Jose Iglesias. The tradition of musicians appearing at Mets games and performing songs associated with the team took a unique turn Friday, when Iglesias sang his song “OMG” following a 7-2 win over the Houston Astros. Iglesias was accompanied by dancers for more than a minute before teammates spilled on to the infield and surrounded him, raising their arms at the “Oh my God!” chorus. Iglesias said singing in front of great fans and seeing teammates joining him was a dream come true.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.