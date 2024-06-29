Russian shelling of Ukrainian front-line villages kills 4 and hits top floors of an apartment bloc

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian shelling of front-line villages in eastern Ukraine has killed four people while rescuers in the city of Dnipro dug through rubble after a Russian attack ripped through a nine-story residential building, leaving one dead. The attacks Saturday come as Russia continues to stretch out Ukrainian forces in several areas along the 600-mile front. Moscow has stepped up airstrikes in a bid to drain Ukraine’s resources, often targeting energy facilities and other vital infrastructure. Russian officials said a Ukrainian drone strike killed at least five people including two children in Russia’s Kursk region overnight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.