Sheriff says man kills himself after killing 3 people outside home near Atlanta

SHARPSBURG, Ga. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Georgia say a man killed three people at a home near Atlanta before fatally shooting himself. Coweta County Sheriff’s deputies found two bodies in the driveway when they arrived at the home early Saturday morning. Another body was spotted in the doorway. Officials say deputies saw a man run into the home before hearing a gunshot. A SWAT team secured the home and found the man dead inside. Sheriff’s officials said it appears to be a “murder-suicide.” Officials have not released names of the victims or the suspected shooter pending notification of family members.

