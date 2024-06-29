The UN starts to move tons of aid from US-built pier after security fears suspended work there

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United Nations says workers have begun moving tons of humanitarian aid that had been piled up at a United States-built pier off Gaza’s coast and distributing it to warehouses in the besieged territory. It’s an important step as the U.S. considers whether to reconnect the pier whose functioning has been challenged by heavy seas. It is not clear when the aid might reach Palestinians in Gaza, where experts have warned of high risk of famine in the war between Israel and Hamas. Meanwhile, the U.S. has presented new language to intermediaries Egypt and Qatar aimed at trying to jump-start stalled Israel-Hamas negotiations.

