Two Texas jail guards are indicted by a county grand jury in the asphyxiation death of an inmate

A grand jury in Tarrant County, Texas, has indicted two county jail guards on murder charges for the asphyxiation death of an inmate at the jail in Fort Worth. The indictments dated Tuesday charge 48-year-old Joel Garcia and 37-year-old Rafael Moreno Jr. in the April death of 31-year-old former Marine Anthony Johnson Jr. Attorneys for Garcia or Moreno did not return phone calls for comment. Sheriff Bill Waybourn said in a statement that justice is being sought in Johnson’s death. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide due to asphyxia, or suffocation, and Johnson’s family has called for a federal investigation of the jail.

