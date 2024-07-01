2 men were arrested on a road within Oprah’s Hawaii ranch. They’re suspected of illegal hunting

KULA, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii officials say two men arrested on a road within Oprah Winfrey’s property on the island of Maui are suspected of illegal night hunting. The men are both 19. They were arrested just before midnight on June 21 after officers found them using a hunting spotlight on a public road that runs through Winfrey’s ranch in Kula. They were not caught actively hunting but officers found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in the pair’s truck. Winfrey’s ranch surrounds the road where they were stopped. Maui County prosecutors will review the case and determine if there will be charges.

