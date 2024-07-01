Authorities find 19 bodies piled in a dump truck in a cartel-dominated area of southern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities have found 19 bodies piled in and around a dump truck in a cartel-dominated area of southern Mexico, near the border with Guatemala. The federal public safety department said Monday the bodies were found in a truck abandoned on a road near the town of La Concordia, in southern Chiapas state. The department said the victims were shot to death, and included six men carrying Guatemalan identity documents. It said the killings appear to be related to the bloody turf battles between the Sinaloa drug cartel and a rival gang who are fighting for control of routes for smuggling migrants and drugs.

