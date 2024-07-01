Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden loses bid for state high court reconsideration in NFL emails lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has lost a bid for three Nevada Supreme Court justices to reconsider whether a lawsuit he filed against the NFL after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 should be heard in courts or in private arbitration. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Gruden will seek a hearing before the full state high court. Monday’s decision was by three justices who previously heard the case. Attorneys for Gruden, the league and an NFL spokesman didn’t respond to messages. Gruden sought a rehearing after justices split 2-1 in a May ruling that said the league can move the civil case into arbitration that might be overseen by a defendant, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

