Puerto Rico will include status plebiscite in November’s general elections
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s territorial status will be on the ballot in the U.S. territory’s general elections this November, marking the first time that the island’s current status as a U.S. territory will not be an option in the plebiscite. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi on Monday announced that voters on the island of 3.2 million people could choose between statehood, independence, or independence with free association, the terms of which would be negotiated regarding foreign affairs, U.S. citizenship, and the use of the U.S. dollar.