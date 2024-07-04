Election anxiety curbs Olympic enthusiasm among Parisians ahead of the Summer Games

PARIS (AP) — Just three weeks before the Olympics, the excitement that was building up in the host city is now mingled with anxiety about France’s political future. The far-right National Rally’s strong results in the first round of a rushed election has darkened the ambience in Paris, a left-wing stronghold that is one of the few places in France where the party failed to break through. Some Parisians say the Olympics have become a sideshow to the political developments, which could see France getting its first far-right government since World War II.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.