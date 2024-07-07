3 men killed in weekend shooting at homeless encampment near Los Angeles, police say

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three men were killed in a weekend shooting near a homeless encampment in Southern California. Police say officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday to reports of gunfire at a dry riverbed near Interstate 105 in Downey, southeast of Los Angeles. They found three men suffering from gunshot wounds. Officials say all three men died at the scene. It’s unclear what sparked the shooting but police say it “appeared to be an isolated incident.” The incident is under investigation.

