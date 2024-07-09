Arizona election worker accused of stealing a security fob also charged with other crimes

PHOENIX (AP) — A temporary election worker accused of computer tampering in Arizona’s largest county has been charged with additional crimes. An indictment and a news release from prosecutors show that Walter Ringfield was charged with third-degree burglary and criminal trespassing. Authorities say he stole several items while walking through a secure area of the Arizona Legislature on June 15. Ringfield previously was charged with computer tampering after prosecutors say he took from a desk a fob that would allow him access to vote tabulators in Maricopa County. The Associated Press left phone and email messages with his attorney Tuesday afternoon.

