Federal judge rules protesters can’t march through Republican National Convention security zone

MADISON, Wis . (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that protesters can’t march through a security zone at the Republican National Convention, handing a defeat to liberals who wanted closer access to where delegates will be gathering next week in Milwaukee. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 filed a lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee last month, alleging that the city’s plans for protesters violated their free speech rights. U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig ruled Monday that protesters have a right to march in protest of the RNC, “but the First Amendment does not allow them to protest or parade in any way they choose.”

