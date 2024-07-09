Greek authorities tame a wildfire that forced the evacuation of a hospital and a retirement home

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities have evacuated a children’s hospital and a retirement home on the outskirts of the southern city of Patras after a summer wildfire flared in the area amid hot, windy weather. A fire service spokesman says the evacuations were carried out as a precaution and a large firefighting effort was paying off. No injuries were reported, and the spokesman says no homes are under threat.

