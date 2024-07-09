Iran encourages Gaza war protests in US to stoke outrage and distrust, intelligence chief says

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s top intelligence official says Iran has been working to encourage campus protests over Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Tuesday that groups linked to the Iranian government have posed as online activists, encouraged campus protests and even provided some financial support. Haines said that while Americans have a right to protest, they should know when foreign governments are seeking to meddle in domestic affairs. Officials say Russia, Iran and China may all seek to spread disinformation ahead of the 2024 election in an effort to undermine faith in democracy.

