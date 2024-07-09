LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are officially divorced. A Los Angeles County judge’s dissolution of the actors’ nearly seven year marriage took effect on Tuesday. Bonet, a star on the “Cosby Show,” filed a petition to end her marriage to the “Aquaman” star in January, but the two had already been separated for more than three years. The divorce was quick and amicable. Neither will get financial support from the other, and they’ll have joint custody of their teenage son and daughter. It was the first marriage for Momoa and the second for Bonet, who was previously married to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

