Nikki Haley releases her delegates so they can back Donald Trump at the RNC next week

CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is releasing the delegates she won during this year’s Republican primary so that they’re free to support Donald Trump at next week’s convention. Haley on Tuesday opted to release her 97 delegates won across a dozen primaries and caucuses earlier this year. The former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador called for “Republican unity” at the upcoming Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Earlier this year, she said she’d be backing Trump but added that it’s up to the presumptive GOP nominee to win over support from those who had previously voted for her. Haley’s spokesperson says she wasn’t invited to the convention and won’t be attending.

