Opening statements to give roadmap to involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A jury is set to hear opening statements at the involuntary manslaughter trial of Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer in a trail that will delve into the confluence of gun safety, high-wattage celebrity and a low-budget Western movie on a remote movie ranch. In the openings scheduled for Wednesday, prosecutors are providing a road map to their case against Baldwin. Baldwin was the lead actor and co-producer on “Rust.” He has pleaded not guilty and says he followed instructions in pointing the gun and didn’t pull the trigger.

