Vice President Harris stops by US Olympic basketball practice. Her message: ‘Bring back the gold’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris was a surprise guest at the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team’s practice Tuesday, and her message was clear. “Bring back the gold,” Harris said. Harris — who flew to Las Vegas on Tuesday for campaign appearances — addressed the team briefly at the end of its fourth and final training camp practice session. She has long said that she’s a Golden State Warriors fan; the U.S. team is coached by the Warriors’ Steve Kerr and includes Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

