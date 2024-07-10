Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index surges to another record high, approaching 42,000

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index has closed at another record high, gaining 0.6% to close Wednesday at 41,831,99. That followed a record close on Tuesday, as world markets tracked gains on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 index also hit a record intraday high of 41,889.16. The benchmark has advanced nearly 30% in the past year and is up 5% in the past three months. Investors have been snapping up technology-related shares as enthusiasm builds over the potential of artificial intelligence. Export-oriented companies have also seen strong gains since their profits have soared due to the weakness of the Japanese yen.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.