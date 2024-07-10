Kremlin critic Kara-Murza’s health ‘relatively stable’ in a prison hospital, his lawyer says

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A lawyer of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza was able to visit him in a prison hospital where he ad been held incommunicado for several days. His legal team said his health is “relatively stable”. Kara-Murza, a 42-year-old dual Russian-U.K. citizen, is serving a 25-year prison sentence in a Siberian prison colony on treason charges that he has rejected. Last Thursday the politician’s lawyers found he was transferred to a prison hospital, to which they were denied access several days. Kara-Murza’s health has been deteriorating behind bars after two near-fatal poisonings in 2015 and 2017. British and U.S. officials on Wednesday repeated calls for his immediate release.

