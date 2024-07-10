Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon and joins fans in doing ‘the wave’

LONDON (AP) — Queen Camilla has made an appearance at Wimbledon. Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, took a seat in the Royal Box, where guests included actress Keira Knightley, actor Richard E. Grant and Formula 1 driver George Russell. Last year the queen and Kate, the Princess of Wales, had made separate Wimbledon appearances. It was unclear if Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer early this year, would visit before the tournament ends on Sunday. Later at No. 1 Court, the queen joined in some crowd fun by participating in “the wave” while watching a quarterfinal match.

