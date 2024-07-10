Russian lawmakers approve an increase in income taxes for the wealthy

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian parliament’s lower house has given final approval to a bill that would raise income taxes for the rich, in a move to help fill government coffers during the fighting in Ukraine. The bill, which was endorsed in the final third reading by the State Duma, needs to be approved by the upper house and signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law. The legislation, which envisages a progressive tax on personal income, is a major change of course from the flat-rate tax that was widely credited with improving tax collections after it was introduced in 2001.

