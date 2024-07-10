Storm Beryl carves a path toward the Northeast with damage and suspected tornadoes

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have spawned suspected tornadoes and caused damage on their path toward the Northeast after leaving millions in the Houston area without power. Beryl hit Texas on Monday as a Category 1 hurricane and was a post-tropical cyclone early Wednesday and centered in northeastern Indiana. A flood watch was in effect for parts of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. The storm spawned suspected tornadoes in parts of Indiana and Kentucky. The roof and walls of a warehouse collapsed Tuesday evening in Posey County, Indiana. No injuries were reported.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.