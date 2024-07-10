With a late goal fit for a king, England reaches another Euro final by beating Netherlands 2-1

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — England has reached a second straight European Championship final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to substitute Ollie Watkins’ stoppage-time winner. Watkins came on for captain Harry Kane in a bold call by coach Gareth Southgate. He turned and smashed a fierce shot into the bottom corner in the first minute of added-on time. It was a late goal that left King Charles III on the edge of his seat. England will play Spain in Sunday’s final in Berlin. It will be the nation’s first title match on foreign soil having won the World Cup in 1966 and lost to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

