Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes in the ocean off the Hawaiian island of Kauai

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Hawaii agencies are responding after a hiker reported a helicopter crash in the ocean off the island of Kauai. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki says the hiker reported witnessing the crash off the Na Pali Coast on Thursday. The Federal Aviation Administration says three people were on board the Robinson R44 helicopter. There was no immediate information available on injuries or victims. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

