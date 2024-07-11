NATO leaders meet with Asia-Pacific partners as tensions mount with China

U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts are set to hold talks with Asia-Pacific leaders amid concerns about tensions with China. Support from Beijing but also North Korea for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will be raised Thursday. The meeting comes a day after NATO branded China a “decisive enabler” of Russia’s war. China in turn accused NATO of seeking security at the expense of others and warned the military alliance not to bring the same “chaos” to Asia. NATO leaders will also hold separate talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky. Later, the spotlight will also focus on Biden as he closes out the summit with a news conference. It’s a chance to show he can serve another four years.

