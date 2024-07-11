People of diverse backgrounds in France welcome far right’s defeat, but fear a rise in hate speech

PARIS (AP) — For many French voters of diverse backgrounds, last Sunday’s parliamentary election results were a relief. They were seemingly an embrace of the country’s ethnic heterogeneity instead of a victory for xenophobic far-right forces. Loven Bensimon, a Black woman who works in communications, says the results were “a moment of joy, a light at the end of the tunnel.” But she and others say the campaign has exposed a rise in racist hate speech that is unlikely to vanish when the new parliament takes office. A recent report by France’s National Consultative Commission on Human Rights found a 32% spike in racist attacks in 2023, and an “unprecedented” surge in antisemitic acts, up 284% from 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.