Western envoys criticize South Sudan security bill that could allow warrantless detentions

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The U.S. and other western governments criticized a controversial security bill in South Sudan that would allow the government to detain people without warrants, saying it would undermine open political and civil space ahead of the country’s elections. The security bill, which passed parliament July 3, has threatened the collapse of ongoing peace talks and prompted fears of arbitrary arrests ahead of the country’s first-ever elections on Dec. 22. President Salva Kiir has 30 days to approve or veto the law. Nine western envoys, including representatives of the U.S. and Britain, said South Sudanese should have the right to participate freely in political and civic expression without fear of arbitrary arrest or intimidation by security personnel.

