Young adult novel by Brian Selznick, ‘Run Away With Me,’ to be published next April

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-illustrator Brian Selznick’s next book is for all ages. Scholastic says Selznick’s coming-of-age novel, “Run Away With Me,” will be published next April. Set in Rome and centering on an Italian teen named Angelo and an American teen named Danny, Selznick’s book will feature over 100 pages of illustrations and more than 200 pages of prose. Selznick, who turns 58 this weekend, is known for such children’s favorites as “Wonderstruck” and “The Invention of Hugo Cabret.” Scholastic is calling “Run Away With Me” a young adult novel, for ages 12 and up.

