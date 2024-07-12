Chile says a fugitive has been arrested in the killing of an anti-Maduro dissident

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile says one of the suspects being sought in the kidnapping and killing of a dissident Venezuelan soldier on Chilean soil early this year has been arrested in Costa Rica. The slaying in February caused shock in Chile, where former lieutenant and self-described political prisoner Ronald Ojeda had sought asylum after protesting against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The case has strained relations between the South American nations. Chilean authorities have suggested Venezuelan officials orchestrated the killing. Venezuela has denied involvement. Chile’s foreign ministry did not provide details about the suspect in custody. Officials have said they are seeking several suspects, though without specifying a number.

