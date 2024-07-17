Aging bridges in 16 states will be improved or replaced with the help of $5B in federal funding

Federal transportation officials are providing $5 billion to replace or improve aging bridges in 16 states. The grants announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden’s administration come from a $1 trillion infrastructure package he signed into law in 2021. The largest project provides an additional $1.4 billion to help replace two bridges carrying Interstate 5 traffic over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington. Other projects receiving $500 million or more include bridges in Cape Code, Massachusetts; Mobile, Alabama; and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. More than 42,000 bridges across the U.S. are in poor condition, and they are on average 70 years old.

