Skip to Content
News

European Commission didn’t provide enough information about COVID-19 vaccine deals, EU court says

By
Published 2:09 AM

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU general court says the European Commission did not allow the public enough access to information about COVID-19 vaccine purchase agreements it secured with pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic. The decision Wednesday comes a day ahead of a vote at the European Parliament at which European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is seeking reelection. A group of EU lawmakers had taken legal action after the Commission refused to grant them complete access to COVID-19 vaccine contracts secured between the EU’s executive arm and manufacturers.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content