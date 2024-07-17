Families of service members killed during Afghanistan withdrawal criticize Biden at GOP convention

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Relatives of some of the 13 American service members killed during the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan appeared on stage at the Republican National Convention. Their appearance Wednesday brought an emotional moment that revived one of the low points of President Joe Biden’s presidency and one of his biggest political liabilities. The Gold Star Families have blasted Biden for never publicly naming their loved ones. On stage Wednesday, one of the family members named each of the 13 service members, and the crowd echoed back each name as it was read aloud.

