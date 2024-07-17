How NASA and SpaceX will bring down the space station when it’s retired

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX will use a powerful, souped-up capsule to shove the International Space Station out of orbit once time is up for the sprawling lab. NASA and SpaceX on Wednesday outlined the plan to burn the space station up on reentry. They’re aiming for January 2031 when the station hits the 32-year mark. NASA rejected other options, like taking the station apart and bringing everything back. NASA hired SpaceX for the deorbit job, and the company is developing a capsule with extra engine power to safely steer it into an ocean grave. The station is the biggest structure ever built in space.

