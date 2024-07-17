In and on the water, French troops secure the River Seine for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS (AP) — France’s armed forces have been deployed along the River Seine to make it safe, both in and out of the water during the grandiose opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics. The ceremony will involve thousands of Olympians sailing down the river at sunset toward the Eiffel Tower. The unprecedented decision to use a stretch of the Seine as a spectacular stage for the July 26 ceremony is a huge challenge for security services. They will need to ensure the safety of Olympians and the 320,000 expected spectators. French authorities said 45,000 police officers and gendarmes are being deployed in Paris for the occasion, in addition to 10,000 soldiers.

