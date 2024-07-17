US judge dismisses Republican challenge over counting of post-Election Day mail ballots in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a Republican-backed lawsuit that sought to bar Nevada from counting mail ballots received after Election Day. The challenge had been brought by the Republican National Committee, the Nevada Republican Party and former President Donald Trump’s campaign. A state law passed by Democrats in 2021 allows election officials to tally ballots received by 5 p.m. on the fourth day after Election Day, as long as the envelopes are postmarked before the end of Election Day. Republicans argued that the practice was unconstitutional, violated federal law and gave Democrats an unfair advantage. The judge rejected those claims in a ruling issued Wednesday.

