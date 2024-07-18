Air attack leaves 1 dead, at least 10 injured in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — A large explosion rumbled through the streets central Tel Aviv raining down shards of shrapnel and injuring at least 10 people, emergency responders said. Israel’s military said that they were reviewing the Friday morning explosion and increasing air patrols after the incident, which its initial inquiries determined was “an aerial target.” Yemen’s Houthis have repeatedly launched drones and missiles toward Israel throughout the nine month war in sympathy with Hamas. But until Friday, all were intercepted by either Israel or Western allies with forces stationed in the region.

