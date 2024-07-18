Colorado Red Lobster restaurant finds rare orange lobster in shipment, takes it to Denver aquarium

The Downtown Aquarium in Denver has a new resident — a rare orange lobster that was rescued from a shipment of crustaceans delivered to a Red Lobster restaurant in Pueblo, Colorado. A long-term employee spotted the orange lobster while unpacking the shipment last Friday and alerted restaurant managers. The staff named it Crush after the Denver Broncos’ legendary Orange Crush defense from 1876 to 1986. A restaurant manager delivered Crush to the aquarium on Wednesday. Crush will be quarantined for 30 days, with a Denver Broncos helmet in its tank, and will be examined by a veterinarian. After that, it will be placed in an exhibit that houses other cold water North Atlantic Ocean species.

