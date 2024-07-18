Georgia man arraigned on charges of threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray, authorities say

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia man is facing federal charges of threatening to kill the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan says 34-year-old John Donovan Woodbury of Roswell was arraigned Thursday in federal court in Atlanta. Court documents said Woodbury was indicted by a grand jury on charges that he threatened to assault, kidnap and kill FBI Director Christopher Wray. Authorities say the threats were made last month on an internet message board. Court records do not list any attorney for Woodbury who could be reached for comment on his behalf.

