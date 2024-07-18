Hunter Biden seeks dismissal of tax, gun cases, citing decision to toss Trump’s classified docs case

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has asked federal judges to dismiss tax and gun cases against him, citing a ruling in Florida this week that threw out a separate prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The request in federal courts in Delaware and California underscore the potential ramifications of U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s dismissal Monday of the classified documents case against Trump and the possibility that it could unsettle the legal landscape surrounding Justice Department special counsels. Both Hunter Biden and Trump were prosecuted by special counsels appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland. In her order Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon said that Jack Smith, the special counsel who prosecuted Trump, had been illegally appointed.

