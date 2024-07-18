The uncertainty that plagues life in crisis-ridden Venezuela is also wreaking havoc on relationships
Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — In crisis-ridden Venezuela, nothing has been spared the uncertainty that plagues everyday life. The country has seen several million people leave in the last decade or so, and that is wreaking havoc not only on the nation’s politics and economy but also its dating scene. As a presidential election looms later this month along with questions about Venezuela’s future, many more are considering leaving. And so young people are debating online and among themselves whether it’s worth it to start a relationship — or whether to end one. Others are wondering when it is too soon or too late to ask the crucial question: Will you leave the country?